Tyrone senior Jenna Bohannan was joined by family and friends as she signed a letter of intent on Thursday afternoon to play basketball at Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville. Jenna averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Bobcats, who finished 9-16 on the season. The OKWU Eagles finished 18-12 this past season. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)