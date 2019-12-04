TXCO Sheriff's Department to host Cops for Kids

The Texas County Sheriff’s Department is kicking off our Fifth Annual Cops for Kids program. The Cops for Kids program’s mission is to provide a little Christmas cheer to children of Texas County.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Department and the Panhandle Special Response Team will be at the Wal-Mart parking lot in Guymon on December 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th from 10am to 3pm.

The Panhandle Response Team will have their armored truck on display. The goal will be to “Fill the Truck” with new coats, hats, gloves, clothes and toys donated by the public.

Texas County Sheriff’s Deputies and Santa will deliver the gifts to girls and boys in Texas County on December 21, 2019.