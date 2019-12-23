TXCO Sheriff’s Department’s fifth annual Cops for Kids program

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the Texas County Sheriff’s Department finished the last step of their annual Cops for Kids program. Each year, the department collects toys, clothes, and other items to gift to Texas County children whose families may not be able to provide them with gifts.

In August, Ed Burden and “Outlaw Vettes,” a car club, hosted a car show and silent auction to support the Cops for Kids program. One hundred percent of the proceeds were donated to the program, and the entire donation was used to purchase gifts. Additionally, the department held a “Fill the Truck” event outside Guymon Walmart on two different weekends this month. The sheriff’s department and the Panhandle Special Response Team displayed their new armored truck in the parking lot intending to completely fill it with clothes and toys donated by the public.

When buying gifts for the children on their list, the officers aimed to choose an outfit for each child along with some items from their Christmas list. After the gifts were prepared for delivery, the sheriff’s office deputies and employees, along with area police departments, fire departments, and other volunteers, accompanied Santa to deliver toys to 98 children in Texas County.

The sheriff’s department plans to donate excess clothing and toys to a women’s shelter or the Oaks of Mamre Homeless Shelter.

Next Christmas, Cops for Kids hopes to help even more families in the community. Additionally, Outlaw Vettes has agreed to raise funds for the organization again next year. The sheriff’s department looks forward to continuing their annual event and spreading Christmas joy in Texas County for many years to come.