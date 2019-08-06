TXCO Fair Opens Wednesday, see schedule below

COMMERCIAL EXHIBITS OPEN

Activity Center - Commercial Building - Parking Lot

Wednesday. ........................ 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday ............................. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday ......................... 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday ........................... 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

9:00 a.m. Judging of:

Agriculture - Wheat Show

Antiques & Hobbies

Ceramics & Crafts

Domestic Arts—Quilt Block Contest

Domestic Science – Oklahoma’s Best Bread Baking Contest

Home & Community Education

Fine Arts4-H & FFAPhotographic Arts

Girl ScoutsJunior Arts & Crafts

Preschool - Elementary

Poultry & Rabbits

Junior & Senior High School Arts & Crafts

1:00 p.m.4-H & FFA Livestock Judging Contest

2:00 - 6:00 p.m.Setup of ALL inside Commercial Exhibits in Activity Center

3:00 - 5:00 p.m.Entries for Swine Show & Swine Carcass Show & Contest

5:30 p.m.OSU Extension Farm Hand Olympics (Arena Building)

6:00 p.m.GRAND OPENING - TEXAS COUNTY FAIR

6:30 p.m.Swine Judging

6:30 p.m.On foot judging of Swine Carcass Contest

Immediately following Swine Show(Results of Swine Carcass Contest will be announced Tuesday, August 13, 5:00 p.m. at OPSU meat lab, Goodwell, OK)

9:00 p.m.Fair closes for the day

ALL SWINE WILL BE RELEASED FOLLOWING JUDGING!

Thursday, August 8, 2019

10:00 a.m.Fair opens for the day

1:00 - 3:00 p.m.Entries - Meat Goat Show

4:00 p.m.Meat Goat Show - judging4-H 2019 Cupcake Wars

4:45 p.m.Entry time for Design a Perky Veggie Contest (Inside Commercial Building)

5:00 - 6:00 p.m.Perky Veggie Contest

5:30 p.m.Entries Kid’s Pedal Power Tractor Pull Contest

6:30 p.m.Kid’s Pedal Power Tractor Pull Contest4-H & FFA Quizbowl (Commercial Building)

9:00 p.m.Fair closes for the day

ALL GOATS WILL BE RELEASED FOLLOWING JUDGING!

Friday, August 9, 2019

10:00 a.m.Fair opens for the day

10:00 am - 12:00 p.m.Kid’s Day - Cowboy Boot Samp

3:00 - 5:00 p.m.Entries for Sheep Show

6:00 p.m.Judging of Sheep ShowSalsa Contest - Domestic Science

10:00 p.m.Fair closes for the day

ALL SHEEP WILL BE RELEASED FOLLOWING JUDGING!

Saturday, August 10, 2019

7:00 - 8:30 a.m.Entries for Beef Show and Bucket Calf Show

8:00 a.m.Farmer’s Market

10:00 a.m.Fair opens for the day

Cattle Show and Judging begins in arena building -fairgroundsPanhandle Classic.

11:00 a.m.Great All-American Turtle Race

12:00 p.m.Entries for Tots & Pets

12:30 p.m.Judging of Tots & Pets

1:30 p.m.Entries for Panhandle Expo Pie Contest

2:00 p.m.Judging of Panhandle Expo Pie Contest

2:00-2:45 & 3:30pm2019 County Fair Fruit/Vegetable Arrangement - 4H & FFA

2:00 - 3:00 p.m.Entry For Tractor Pull

5:00 p.m.Release of Poultry and Rabbits. See Rule 2.

6:00 p.m.Antique Tractor Pull and Machinery Show - South end of Fairgrounds

7:00 p.m.Fair closes

7:00-8:00 p.m.Pick up Entries

ALL CATTLE WILL BE RELEASED FOLLOWING JUDGING!

FAIR WILL CLOSE SATURDAY - August 10, 2019 - 7:00 P.M.

Exhibits may be claimed from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. - ONLY – NO EARLY RELEASES.

PLEASE NOTE NEW TIME TO PICK UP EXHIBITS. Exhibits can be picked up during office hours Monday, August 12, 2019from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon - 1:00-5:00 p.m.