TXCO Fair Opens Wednesday, see schedule below
COMMERCIAL EXHIBITS OPEN
Activity Center - Commercial Building - Parking Lot
Wednesday. ........................ 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday ............................. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday ......................... 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday ........................... 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
9:00 a.m. Judging of:
Agriculture - Wheat Show
Antiques & Hobbies
Ceramics & Crafts
Domestic Arts—Quilt Block Contest
Domestic Science – Oklahoma’s Best Bread Baking Contest
Home & Community Education
Fine Arts4-H & FFAPhotographic Arts
Girl ScoutsJunior Arts & Crafts
Preschool - Elementary
Poultry & Rabbits
Junior & Senior High School Arts & Crafts
1:00 p.m.4-H & FFA Livestock Judging Contest
2:00 - 6:00 p.m.Setup of ALL inside Commercial Exhibits in Activity Center
3:00 - 5:00 p.m.Entries for Swine Show & Swine Carcass Show & Contest
5:30 p.m.OSU Extension Farm Hand Olympics (Arena Building)
6:00 p.m.GRAND OPENING - TEXAS COUNTY FAIR
6:30 p.m.Swine Judging
6:30 p.m.On foot judging of Swine Carcass Contest
Immediately following Swine Show(Results of Swine Carcass Contest will be announced Tuesday, August 13, 5:00 p.m. at OPSU meat lab, Goodwell, OK)
9:00 p.m.Fair closes for the day
ALL SWINE WILL BE RELEASED FOLLOWING JUDGING!
Thursday, August 8, 2019
10:00 a.m.Fair opens for the day
1:00 - 3:00 p.m.Entries - Meat Goat Show
4:00 p.m.Meat Goat Show - judging4-H 2019 Cupcake Wars
4:45 p.m.Entry time for Design a Perky Veggie Contest (Inside Commercial Building)
5:00 - 6:00 p.m.Perky Veggie Contest
5:30 p.m.Entries Kid’s Pedal Power Tractor Pull Contest
6:30 p.m.Kid’s Pedal Power Tractor Pull Contest4-H & FFA Quizbowl (Commercial Building)
9:00 p.m.Fair closes for the day
ALL GOATS WILL BE RELEASED FOLLOWING JUDGING!
Friday, August 9, 2019
10:00 a.m.Fair opens for the day
10:00 am - 12:00 p.m.Kid’s Day - Cowboy Boot Samp
3:00 - 5:00 p.m.Entries for Sheep Show
6:00 p.m.Judging of Sheep ShowSalsa Contest - Domestic Science
10:00 p.m.Fair closes for the day
ALL SHEEP WILL BE RELEASED FOLLOWING JUDGING!
Saturday, August 10, 2019
7:00 - 8:30 a.m.Entries for Beef Show and Bucket Calf Show
8:00 a.m.Farmer’s Market
10:00 a.m.Fair opens for the day
Cattle Show and Judging begins in arena building -fairgroundsPanhandle Classic.
11:00 a.m.Great All-American Turtle Race
12:00 p.m.Entries for Tots & Pets
12:30 p.m.Judging of Tots & Pets
1:30 p.m.Entries for Panhandle Expo Pie Contest
2:00 p.m.Judging of Panhandle Expo Pie Contest
2:00-2:45 & 3:30pm2019 County Fair Fruit/Vegetable Arrangement - 4H & FFA
2:00 - 3:00 p.m.Entry For Tractor Pull
5:00 p.m.Release of Poultry and Rabbits. See Rule 2.
6:00 p.m.Antique Tractor Pull and Machinery Show - South end of Fairgrounds
7:00 p.m.Fair closes
7:00-8:00 p.m.Pick up Entries
ALL CATTLE WILL BE RELEASED FOLLOWING JUDGING!
FAIR WILL CLOSE SATURDAY - August 10, 2019 - 7:00 P.M.
Exhibits may be claimed from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. - ONLY – NO EARLY RELEASES.
PLEASE NOTE NEW TIME TO PICK UP EXHIBITS. Exhibits can be picked up during office hours Monday, August 12, 2019from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon - 1:00-5:00 p.m.
