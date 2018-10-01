TXCO Commissioners approve assistance for indigent care

This week, the Texas County Commissioners approved assistance to Memorial Hospital of Texas County for indigent care, following a report from COO Mike Carter and Board of Trustees Chairman Harold Tyson on losses the hospital took in the past year alone.

The indigent care report, covering the numbers from Oct. 1, 2017 to Sept. 29, 2018, shows the hospital lost $594,047.77 between outpatient, inpatient and emergency room care. The largest numbers come from the emergency room.

District Attorney Mike Boring advised the commissioners that the commissioners would be able to best assist the hospital with a commitment, so administration is able to account for that additional funding coming in to go toward the hospital’s outstanding bills.

