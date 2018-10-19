Two women arrested with over 55 pounds of marijuana following Goodwell stop

Friday, October 19, 2018
GUYMON, OK

Two women have been taken into custody in Texas County following a traffic stop in Goodwell ending in a search that yielded a little over 55 pounds of marijuana and vapor cartridges being trafficked through the state on Highway 54.
In total, officers seized 46 bags if marijuana with a total of 55.3 pounds of the substance and 101 one gram vapor pen cartridges containing a marijuana infused substance.

