Two women arrested with over 55 pounds of marijuana following Goodwell stop

Two women have been taken into custody in Texas County following a traffic stop in Goodwell ending in a search that yielded a little over 55 pounds of marijuana and vapor cartridges being trafficked through the state on Highway 54.

In total, officers seized 46 bags if marijuana with a total of 55.3 pounds of the substance and 101 one gram vapor pen cartridges containing a marijuana infused substance.

