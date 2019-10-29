Two vehicle accident in Kansas injures Guymon woman

A two vehicle accident took place on Oct. 28, sending a Guymon woman to a Kansas hospital, according to a report from KSCB in Liberal.

The accident took place on Monday afternoon at about 12:42 p.m., 4.1 miles north of U.S. 36 and K282 Junction in Norton County, Kansas.

A 2018 Ford driven by 27-year-old Trey Fankhouser of Goodwell was behind a 2019 Ford pickup driven by 39-year-old Kevin Ubert of Hays, Kansas. Both vehicles were traveling east on K383 when Ubert started to make a left turn.

The report states Fankhouser attempted to pass Ubert’s pickup on the left, striking the driver’s side of Ubert’s pickup.

The passenger in Fankhouser’s vehicle, 27-year-old Jena Eder of Guymon was transported to the Philips County (Kansas) Hospital to be treated for injuries. Fankhouser and Ubert were not injured in the accident.

Seatbelts were in use by all occupants of both vehicles.