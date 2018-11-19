Two dead following aircraft accident east of Tyrone

Staff report

A California man and a woman are dead this week following a aircraft fatality accident as reported by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to the report, the crash occurred five miles east of Tyrone at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 17with a 1978 Beech Baron, piloted by 79-year-old Richard C. James. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries.

The name of the woman in the crash is being withheld pending positive identification. She was also pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries.

Weather conditions were cloudy at the time of the crash. Both victims were found pinned inside the plane. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been advised.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.