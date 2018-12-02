Tuesday: Dickens of a Party at Guymon Public Library and Arts Center

Christmas fun is on the schedule at the Guymon Public Library. Santa is coming by to visit to enjoy the music and stories on Tues., Dec. 4 in the evening from 5:30 to 7:30. The Friends of the Library Committee want you all to come and enjoy them with Jolly Ole’ Saint Nick.

Christmas songs barbershop quartet style is going to be presented by Four-Tay! From Hooker and Wizards of Harmony, another barbershop quartet with members from this area. They will take stage after 6:30 that evening. Also performing is Brandon and Hannah Brady on saxophone.

Favorite children’s Christmas stories are going to be read. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Polar Express” are to be read by Melinda Veres; “The Christmas Miracle” will be read by Carol Cornelius; Kristy Patterson is bringing surprises and reading “A Wish for Wings that Work”; and “The Legend of the Poinsettia” is read by Sophia Armendariz.

Photographer Arlene Winfrey will be taking photos of children with Santa starting at 6 pm. Other photo shoot opportunities for families with their cell phones are to be around the library.

There are other free children’s activities planned for the evening.

The Guymon Friends of the Library is asking you to bring your favorite Christmas Finger Food to Dickens of a Party and share with the others who are there to celebrate Christmas stories and Christmas traditions. To enter the contest, bring at least 10 servings of your favorite food to share by 5:30 that evening. They will be displayed and the public will vote for the winner with a penny per vote. The entry with the most votes (pennies or money) will win. The votes will then be donated to Loaves and Fishes.

The Dickens of a Party is sponsored by the Guymon Friends of the Library who also sponsored the Tour of Lights contest for residential Christmas decorations. To enter this contest, enter at www.surveymonkey.com/r/9FJP89M or go by the library and register.

All the Friends encourage you to take part in this Dickens of a Party and then enjoy the Tour of Lights on your drive home. They also suggest you drive by the living nativity outside the Nazarene Church that evening.

The library is located at 1718 N. Oklahoma in Guymon.