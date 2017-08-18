Skip to main content
Trending Now
Tonight's football scrimmage between Hooker, Guymon and Beaver will take place at Liberal due to field conditions. The scrimmage starts at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's Panhandle Conference softball tournament games have been moved to Texhoma due to flooded fields in Tyrone and Turpin
Kyle Davis named new Guymon High School head football coach
Home
Tonight's football scrimmage between Hooker, Guymon and Beaver will take place at Liberal due to field conditions. The scrimmage starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tonight's football scrimmage between Hooker, Guymon and Beaver will take place at Liberal due to field conditions. The scrimmage starts at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, August 18, 2017
GUYMON, OK
