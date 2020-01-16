Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Guymon Daily Herald
Guymon weather forecast
Home
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Photos
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Videos
Games
Trending Now
The Ulysses High School C-team basketball tournament games have been canceled for today. Today's scheduled games will be played Saturday
Today's Liberal Seymour Rogers @ Guymon boys basketball games have been CANCELED due to weather
Senator Murdock addresses Texas County residents in town hall meeting
You are here
Home
» Today's Liberal Seymour Rogers @ Guymon boys basketball games have been CANCELED due to weather
Today's Liberal Seymour Rogers @ Guymon boys basketball games have been CANCELED due to weather
Staff Writer
Thursday, January 16, 2020
GUYMON, OK
Category:
Hot Topics
Guymon Daily Herald Friends 2 Follow
Upcoming Events
Loaves and Fishes Board Meeting
Monday, January 20, 2020 -
6:00pm
to
8:00pm
YMCA open House
Saturday, January 25, 2020 -
9:00am
to
6:00pm
Methodist Men Groundhog Supper
Monday, February 3, 2020 -
11:30am
to
7:00pm
Poll
What is your new year's resolution
Choices
Eat Healthy
Exercise More
Relax
Read More Books
Spend More Time With Family
Other
Older polls
Results
Guymon Daily Herald's Friends To Follow
National News
Obituaries
Copyright © 2020 The Guymon Daily Herald | P.O. Box 19 | Guymon, OK 73942 | 580-338-3355
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Guymon Daily News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password