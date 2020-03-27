Tips for safe and healthy grocery shopping

Friday, March 27, 2020
It's crucial that each of us do our part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing careful hygiene and social distancing. However, in some cases, contact and exposure to public places can be inevitable--take grocery shopping, for example.
Healthcare provider Jeffrey VanWingen shares some tips on how you can stay healthy and reduce risks when shopping for food and ordering takeout:

-Wipe down your shopping cart handle.
-Commit to what you are buying; avoid putting items back on the shelf after touching and handling them.
-Avoid going to the store if you have respiratory symptoms or think you've been exposed to the virus.
-Plan what you will buy two weeks in advance to reduce time spent shopping.
-Try to leave your groceries in your car, garage, etc. for three days.
-Sanitize your counters, tables and any surfaces with which your groceries will come into contact.
-Get rid of unnecessary external packaging and move grocery items to alternative storage containers.
-Microwave or heat food before eating whenever possible.
-Thoroughly wash all produce before storing it.
-Order hot takeout items over cold foods whenever possible.

For more in-depth explanations, watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjDuwc9KBps&l=EMAIL1&campaignID=f0965267...

