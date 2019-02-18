Tigers set individual PRs at state swim meet

The Guymon High School swim team competed over the weekend at the Class 5A state meet in Edmond, and it would be the four boys team members bringing home the most medals.

“Guymon was well represented at The Oklahoma State Swimming Championships this weekend in Edmond,” said coach Kim El-Amoudi. “Guymon had 12 athletes who qualified and competed in 13 individual events and four relays.

“We didn’t bring a high number in athletes, but they sure did show Great spirit and Talent in each event they qualified for, 12 PR’s were produced.”

See the full recap in our Super Tuesday edition.