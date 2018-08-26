Tigers open season with loss at Western Heights

The Guymon Tigers got off to a rough start in the first half as the Tigers opened the 2018 season with a 28-6 Zero-week loss to the Western Heights Jets.

The Tigers were snake-bit with turnovers in the first half as the Jets were able to use their speed with mis-direction runs to take a 28-0 lead at halftime.

“You can’t do that kind of stuff (turnovers),” said head coach Kyle Davis. “As a whole offense we have to understand that.”

But Guymon’s defensive and offensive lines tightened up and held Western Heights scoreless in the second half.

The Tiger offense struggled much of the night with promising drives ended by penalties and turnovers, but the offense showed spark in the second half with one touchdown late in the game thanks to the Guymon defense.

The Jets (1-0) had been driving and, after a 4th-and-3 conversion, set up shop at the Guymon 20 yard line.

But Harling Coleman recovered a Western Heights fumble, giving the Tigers the ball at their own 30.

Sophomore quarterback Teegen Telford had runs of 11 and 4 yards and a big run by senior Dakota Tyree to the Jets 35 set Guymon up in Western Heights territory. A few short runs and a couple penalties pushed Guymon (0-1) back into its own territory.

That’s when Telford let loose, passing to senior Alec Sappington to the Western Heights 25, followed by runs by Harvey DeLaRosa and Tyree to the 11, and a 9-yard scamper by Tyree to the 2. That set up DeLaRosa’s 2-yard scoring run for Guymon’s first touchdown of 2018 with 4:35 left in the game. The kick was no good to make for the 28-6 final.

Sophomore Coleman and senior Treven Talbert were strong on the line with Coleman showing a lot of speed for his 6-foot, 235-pound frame. Freshman Cameron Smith showed some speed for the Tigers as well.

“The best part about it is that whole defensive line is coming together,” Davis said. “We’re constantly rotating them so we’re trying to keep them as fresh as possible.”

The defense was able to make some adjustments and shut the Jets out in the second half, and the offensive line was able to make some things happen for Telford, Tyree, DeLaRosa and Sappington.

Roman Davis, center Roberto Figueroa, Talbert at left tackle and sophomore Gannon Wallace opened some holes on the offensive line that helped the Tigers get that late score.

“I’m excited, I feel that we made a gigantic step forward,” Davis said. “Obviously, as a coaching staff and players, you want to walk away with a win, but when you look a player in the eye and they know exactly what you’re talking about, that’s huge.”

Guymon’s home-opener will take place next Friday as Liberal comes in for its season-opener. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

“That’s going to be another big challenge for us,” Davis said. “It’s going to be a heck of a football team coming our way.”