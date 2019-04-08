Tigers ground Jets in Saturday sweep

GUYMON — The Guymon Tigers broke their 8-game losing skid in a big way on Saturday afternoon, sweeping Oklahoma City Western Heights 10-0 and 17-5.

Hunter Martinez pitched a 2-hit shutout in game one, striking out seven in five innings of work.

After a slow first inning, the Tigers began their offensive onslaught in the second inning of game one. Carson Martinez got it started with a 1-out double off Western Heights left-hander Colton Block to score Mark Arledge, who led the inning off with a single. After Drako Sandoval was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Sooner Merwin smacked a bases-clearing triple to break it open.

The Tigers scored three more in the third inning, two in the fourth and one more to end it in the fifth inning. Drako Sandoval and Carson Martinez each had two hits in the game, with Sandoval knocking in two runs, Merwin three and Martinez one.

It didn’t take long for the Tigers to take control in game two as seven runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the first inning. After a quiet second, six more runs scored in the bottom of the third inning.

Western Heights cut it to 13-5 in the top of the fourth - the only inning with runs for the Jets - but Guymon put it away with four more in the bottom of the inning.

Edgar Rios had three hits and three runs batted in for the Tigers while pitching 4-2/3 innings with five strikeouts on the mound. Merwin and Arledge each had two hits in the second game, while Arledge and Hunter Martinez each knocked in two runs.

With the wins, Guymon improves to 6-12 on the season and will take the field Thursday at the Morris Tournament against the host Morris Eagles. Morris is a 3A school located about 40 miles south of Broken Arrow. The Eagles were 6-9 on the season heading into Monday’s game at Okmulgee.