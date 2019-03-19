Tigers blast Dusters in belated home-opener

Guymon junior pitcher Drako Sandoval fires one in during Monday’s home baseball opener at Asa Howard Legion Field. Sandoval struck out three, walked one and retired 9 batters in three innings of play, helped along by a double play in the third inning as the Tigers took down Beaver 12-0 to improve to 2-4. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)
The Guymon offense exploded for two triples and four doubles, while pitchers Drako Sandoval and Obed Fierro combined for a 4-inning no-hitter as the Tigers opened the home portion of their season with a 12-0 win over Beaver-Balko on Monday afternoon at Asa Howard Legion Field. Sandoval retired all nine batters he faced, striking out three and walking just one, helped along by a double-play in the top of the third. Fierro came on in relief in the top of the fourth, retiring all three batters he faced, including two strike outs.

The full game recap is in our Super Tuesday edition.

