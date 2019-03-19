Tigers blast Dusters in belated home-opener

The Guymon offense exploded for two triples and four doubles, while pitchers Drako Sandoval and Obed Fierro combined for a 4-inning no-hitter as the Tigers opened the home portion of their season with a 12-0 win over Beaver-Balko on Monday afternoon at Asa Howard Legion Field. Sandoval retired all nine batters he faced, striking out three and walking just one, helped along by a double-play in the top of the third. Fierro came on in relief in the top of the fourth, retiring all three batters he faced, including two strike outs.

The full game recap is in our Super Tuesday edition.