Tiger freshmen win West Texas tournament

The Guymon High School freshman volleyball team won the West Texas tournament in Stinnett, Texas on Saturday. Guymon opened with wins over Childress, Texas (15-11, 15-12), Sanford-Fritch (15-9, 11-15 and West Texas (15-10, 11-15). Yovanna Mendoza and Allie Malkuch led Guymon in pool play. In bracket play, Guymon beat Fritch 23-25, 25-10, 25-19 behind Brooklyn Martin and Natalia Jimenez, and downed West Texas 25-7, 25-10 in the championship behind the serving of Malkuch and Danica Portillo. Members of the team include Karen Pimentel, Allie Malkuch, Brandy Martinez, Amy Loya, Isabelle Ramos, Natalia Jimenez, Alyson Vargas, Gabriela Gonzalez, Alexsa Galvez, Ella Parish, Danica Portillo, Iria Chastine, Yovanna Mendoza, Abby Baeza, Brooklyn Martin, Priscila Villa. (Courtesy photo)