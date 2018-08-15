Tickets now on sale for Guymon Firefighter's Ball

As always, the ball, which McFadden refers to as “Prom for Adults”, will have a silent auction including date night packages, Amarillo Bulls tickets, Oklahoma City Thunder autograph package, Amarillo Symphony tickets, Oklahoma City Opera tickets, Amarillo baseball tickets, an Oklahoma Panhandle State University tailgater with the firefighters, breakfast with the firefighters, Oklahoma State University club level tickets, and many other wonderful and unique items to bid on. OPSU will be giving the department an assist through running the silent auction.

Tickets are limited to 250, so those who are interested in purchasing are encouraged to get them, since they sell out quickly. Tickets to this special fundraising event are $50 per individual or $75 per couple.

The funds raised are used to purchase gear for Guymon’s firefighters that city funding is unable to afford. McFadden noted new helmets have been purchased in the past. The department is looking at purchasing a new Polaris to move patients to an ambulance at sporting events.

For more information or to buy tickets, contact the Guymon Fire Department at (580)338-5536 or visit Station 1 at 402 NE 24th St. during regular office hours.