Thunder to dedicate new outdoor basketball court in Boise City

On Friday, June 21, the Oklahoma City Thunder, through a partnership with the Thunder Cares Foundation, will dedicate a new outdoor basketball court at Boise City Park at 11 a.m. The dedication will feature the full game-day experience with appearances and performances from Rumble the Bison, Thunder Drummers, Thunder Girls and Raising Cane’s Storm Chasers. Thunder representatives will take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will also include children from the community. The court marks the 25th built or refurbished by the Thunder Cares Foundation since 2009.

“We’re incredibly excited to be cutting the ribbon on a new court for the community of Boise City,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “We hope it provides a fun and inspiring place for the kids in the community to play and encourages them to stay active and make healthy choices both on and off the court.”

Friday’s dedication will feature Thunder-themed activities for all who attend, including appearances from Rumble and Thunder entertainment teams the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers. The OG&E ThunderBolt, the team’s traveling interactive experience, will be set up to allow fans to engage more with the team through measure-ups, a photo booth, trivia and more.