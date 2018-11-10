Third quarter surge lifts Hooker over Mangum; Hobart dispatches of Texhoma, Tyrone advances over Fox

Hooker 19

Mangum 7

What the Hooker offense couldn’t do in the first half of Friday night’s first round playoff game against visiting Mangum, the defense made up for. After the visiting Tigers scored on a 60-yard pass on the third play of the game, the Bulldog defense shut Mangum down in a 19-7 win on the frozen tundra of Bulldog Stadium.

Tyrone 52

Fox 6

FOX, Okla. — The Bobcats made the 6-hour trip to southern Oklahoma and came away with the win to advance to the second round of the Class C playoffs next week. The Foxes (7-4) simply could not stop the Bobcat offense.

Hobart 55

Texhoma-Goodwell 19

HOBART, Okla. — Texhoma-Goodwell played a hard-fought contest in its first playoff appearance in four years, but the hometown Bearcats were just too much for the Red Devils.

