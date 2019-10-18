Third defendant sentenced in 2013 Boise City murder

The third defendant arrested for the 2013 murder of 77-year-old Charles Nieman has been sentenced. Timothy Dees (25) plead guilty to Murder in the First Degree in Cimarron County District Court. Dees was sentenced to Life in Prison with the Possibility of Parole.

Dees, Zachary Wilson (29) and Jeremy Scott (33) were arrested in February for the murder of Nieman. Nieman and his wife, of Alva, Okla., were traveling through Boise City on June 12, 2013 when they stopped at the Loaf ‘N Jug convenience store. The couple was approached by a man who pointed a gun at Mr. Nieman demanding his wallet. The man shot Nieman and then fled on foot. The vehicle the shooter came from drove away at the same time. Mr. Nieman died as a result of the shooting; Mrs. Nieman was uninjured.

The investigation has been ongoing since 2013 with few leads until December 2018 when the OSBI’s newly formed Cold Case Unit began reviewing the case. Agents requested a shell casing be re-tested and entered into the Integrated Ballistic Identification System (IBIS). The casing was originally entered into IBIS in 2014 but returned no hits. When it was re-entered in 2018 there was a hit from a case out of Colorado. This lead led agents to several states and ultimately resulted in the arrests of the three suspects.

Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 25 years suspended with credit for time served. Scott also received a life sentence with all but 35 years suspended with credit for time served.

The OSBI would like to thank the Mobile County, Ala., Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Probation and Parole Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force who assisted with taking the suspects into custody.