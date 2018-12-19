Texhoma hands No. 14 Goodwell second loss; Dodge City sweeps Guymon

Christopher Hayes drove to the basket for what most in Anchor D Arena thought was the game-winning shot for Goodwell with 15 seconds left, Tuesday night against visiting Texhoma. Hayes was fouled on the play and set up for the free throw when, after a consultation, the referees determined it was a non-shooting foul. The points were taken off the board and the Eagles inbounded under the basket.

Two times out later, the Eagles again drove to the basket for what they hoped was a potential game-winning bucket with 2.7 seconds left in the game. A foul was called, but again the referee determined it was a non-shooting foul, so no free throws were awarded, and with that, the Texhoma Red Devils completed a Red Wave, and upset the No. 14 (Class B) Eagles 36-35 on the floor of the Oscar Williams Fieldhouse at Panhandle State.

The Lady Devils held off a late Goodwell rally to win the girls game 38-26.

See the recap in Wednesday's paper.

Dodge City girls 45

Guymon girls 31

GUYMON — The Lady Tigers enter the holiday break with a 14-point loss to the Lady Demons. With the loss, Guymon drops to 4-6.

Meagan Bellar was the leading scorer for Guymon with 16 points, Macy LeGrange added 6, Jasmin Brown 6, Nereida Chavez 5, Danica Portillo 4, Johanna Quintero 2 and Maggie Landes a free throw.

The Lady Tigers next hit the court on Jan. 8, 2019 when the Woodward Lady Boomers come to town. Woodward is currently ranked No. 15 in the Class 5A poll.

Dodge City boys 62

Guymon boys 39

Alec Sappington scored a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers, but the visiting Demons were too much in a 23-point loss. Sappington added two blocks for Guymon, which drops to 2-8 on the season. Guymon next plays Jan. 8th when 20th-ranked Woodward comes to town.