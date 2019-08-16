Texhoma-Goodwell to take on Buffalo in Panhandle Conference Tournament championship; Guymon falls at Woodward

Six runs in the second inning led Texhoma-Goodwell past Boise City-Keyes 9-2 in the opening round of the Panhandle Conference Tournament, Thursday. The Red Devils continued their domination with a 9-1 win over Tyrone in the nightcap.

The big inning in game one was thanks to singles by Olivia Merry and Ariana Rosales and doubles by Gracie Lankford and Charley Thrasher.

Texhoma crossed six runs in the second inning, led by Lankford, Merry, Thrasher and Rosales, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Merry toed the rubber for Texhoma, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out seven.

Texhoma had 11 hits in the game. Kennedy Elliot, Tatum Winters, Thrasher and Merry each racked up multiple hits for Texhoma-Goodwell. Elliot went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lady Devils in hits. Zoe Bonilla added five stolen bases.

•In the second game, Texhoma had no trouble on offense in the 9-1 win over Tyrone.

The Lady Devils got things started in the first inning scoring one run on a stolen base.

Tatum Winters pitched four innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight as the offense racked up 11 hits on the day. Winters, Zoe Bonilla and Ariana Rosales each managed multiple hits for Texhoma. Winters led the Devils with three hits in three at bats and Olivia Merry led the way with four stolen bases.

Brynlee Cain knocked in Tyrone’s lone run in game two.

•Tyrone opened the tournament with a 16-5 setback to Boise City as the Lady Wildcats plated nine in the top of the first inning.

•Hooker fell to Turpin and Buffalo in the tournament games at Hooker, setting up Friday's consolation final against Tyrone.

Woodward Tournament

Guymon fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 12-1 loss to Elk City on Thursday at the Woodward Tournament. Elk City had a double and home run in the 8-run bottom of the first inning.

Aaliyah Gutierrez took the loss for Guymon, allowing nine hits and 10 runs in one inning, striking out one and walking none. Gutierrez and Veya Gonzalez each managed one hit to lead Guymon.

Information from SHAWN YORKS.

