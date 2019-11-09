Texhoma-Goodwell holds off Hooker; Guymon edges Northwest Classen 35-34

Texhoma-Goodwell rallied late and held off the Hooker Bulldogs in a 21-19 win at Hooker, Friday night. Hooker drops to 5-5 and will miss the playoffs while Texhoma finishes the regular season 8-2 and will play at home in the first round of the playoffs next week.

Guymon rallied from two scores back and edged out Northwest Classen 35-34, Friday in Oklahoma City in a game marred by clock confusion at the end of the game and a fight between players and fans that resulted in police escorting the Guymon players, cheerleaders and fans out of the stadium.

