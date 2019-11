The Texhoma-Goodwell Red Devils downed Hobart 32-15 Friday night in Goodwell to advance to the second round of the Class A playoffs. The Red Devils (9-2) travel to Cashion (10-0) next Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Cashion blanked Rush Springs 45-0 in their first round game.

See the game recap in Saturday's GDH.