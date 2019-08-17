Texhoma-Goodwell captures Panhandle Conference title; Guymon sweeps Clinton, Alva at Woodward Tournament

Senior Tatum Winters smacked a triple and a solo homerun on Friday as the Texhoma-Goodwell Red Devils won the Panhandle Conference Tournament championship with a 5-1 victory over Buffalo.

And with all the offensive power, the Red Devils (5-2) got a stellar performance in the circle from Olivia Merry. Merry struck out 10 and walked just two in a no-hit performance.

Winters went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Texhoma while Merry and Kennedy Elliot also had base hits. Elliot and Kennedy Keylon each had RBIs and Elliot had two stolen bases, part of six on the evening for the Red Devils.

•In the Consolation championship, the Hooker Lady Bulldogs grabbed their first win of the season in stunning fashion, using a 14-run outburst in the second inning to take fifth place 17-3 over Tyrone.

The Lady Bulldogs got just four hits on the day.

Morgan Maloney got the win in the circle, scattering three hits with five strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter. Brynlee Cain had an RBI for the Lady Cats.

Woodward Tournament

Guymon rebounded from Thursday’s loss to Elk City with a pair of solid wins over Clinton (6-2) and the Alva Goldbugs (10-0).

In the Clinton win, the Lady Tigers (4-1) scored four runs in the fifth inning to break it open with Elizabeth Conner, Katherine Davis and Kaylee Rhodes knocking in the runs. Davis and Veya Gonzalez hit doubles and Cecilia Sappington a triple for Guymon.

Aaliyah Gutierrez earned the victory in the circle for Guymon with two strikeouts.

•The Tiger bats remained hot in the 10-0 win over Alva, as Gutierrez smacked two doubles while Conner, Sappington, Davis, Gonzalez and Chloe Browning also hit 2-baggers. Haeley Vasquez added a triple and Veya Gonzalez a home run.

Browning got the win, striking out four.