Texhoma-Goodwell blanks Hinton; Hooker runs past Merritt

The offensive juggernaut that is the Texhoma-Goodwell Red Devils rolled along Friday night in the team’s Wheatbowl Stadium Homecoming debut against the Hinton Comets. And while the offense has won three straight, the defense has pitched three consecutive shutouts as the Red Devils have outscored Stanton County, Trinidad and Hinton 145-0.

A combination of Hinton mistakes, a swarming defense and high-powered offense made for a long night for the Comets, who made a 500-mile round trip to the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Neither offense was able to move the ball on their first possession, and it was Hinton that would blink first.

On Hinton’s first play after forcing a Texhoma punt, senior Josh Hernandez recovered a fumble for the Red Devils, and Texhoma was in business at the Hinton 29. Four plays later, the Red Devils were in the end zone on a 1-yard Tryan Grice run. Passes from Trent Mitchell to Isaac Word and Kylar Quintana set up the score.

A fumbled snap on Hinton’s ensuing punt put the Red Devils on the 19 yard line and, six plays later, Metchell passed one yard to Word for a 14-0 advantage.

The hits just kept coming for Texhoma, as the Comets fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, recovered by Gio Sanchez and putting Texhoma at the Hinton 35.

Entering the second quarter, Sanchez scored from 4 yards out to make it 21-0. The drive featured passes to Grice and Quintana and a 44-yard Mitchell keeper.

Again the Comets could not field a punt snap as their ensuing punt attempt sailed over the head of punter Josh Ralston, setting Texhoma up at the Comet 10. Two plays later, Mitchell threw 10 yards to Grice for a 28-0 lead after Sanchez’s fourth straight extra point.

On Hinton’s next possession, Quintana intercepted a pass, giving the Red Devils the ball at the Comet 28. Mitchell found Sanchez from 28 yards out for the touchdown and a 34-0 lead.

Another Red Devil interception, this time by Word, put the Red Devils on their own 40 yard line. Mitchell scored from a yard out five plays later, and Sanchez’s extra point made it 41-0 with 3:57 left in the first half.

Word intercepted another Hinton pass and returned it deep into Comet territory with 15 seconds left. After a penalty put it on the 10, a pass put it on the 1 with three seconds left in the first half, setting up a 1-yard scoring pass from Mitchell to Quintana. The 2-point conversion by Sanchez made it 49-0 at halftime.

Both coaches emptied the benches and the officials initiated a running clock in the second half, and nobody else scored the rest of the night.

The Red Devils (3-1) hit the road to Fairview next week to open District A-1 play.

Hooker 46

Merritt 12

MERRITT — Like Texhoma, the Hooker Bulldogs are clicking on both sides of the ball after Friday’s win over the host Oilers.

Cole Fischer ran for two touchdowns and caught another on a pass from Gavynn Parker, Johnny Ugarte, Zeke Vega and Dillon Metcalf all scored while a Seth Pritchard interception set one up in the Bulldogs third straight win to open the season.

Fischer ran for 16 yards on the first play of the game as the Bulldogs established offensive dominance. Johnny Ugarte scored the first touchdown of the game with 9:57 to go in the first and Hooker led 7-0.

A Parker to Fischer 30-yard touchdown pass made it 13-0, five minutes later, and Pritchard’s interception led to a 32-yard Fischer touchdown and a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Vega passed to Ugarte on a swinging gate play for the 2-point conversion.

Now 21-6 in the second quarter, runs by Dillon Metcalf and Fischer led to a 2-yard Metcalf touchdown run with 59 seconds left in the first half for a 28-6 halftime advantage.

A 15-yard Fischer scoring run in the third brought the score to 34-6, and a 60-yard run by Vega made it 40-6. Vega took the pitch, found the corner and was off to the races, threading the sideline for the score.

Ugarte ran it in from 2 yards out in the fourth quarter to make it 46-6 before Merritt scored one last touchdown to make for the final.

Hooker (3-0) travels to Thomas-Fay-Custer to begin District A-1 play next week.