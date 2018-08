Thursday’s schedule: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.- Entries for Meat Goat Show, 4:00 p.m. - Meat Goat Show judging, 4:30 p.m. - entry time for Perky Veggie Contest, 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Perky Veggie Contest and 4-H 2018 Cupcake Wars, 5:30 p.m. - Entries Kid’s Pedal Power Tractor Pull Contest, 6:30 p.m. - Kid’s Pedal Power Tractor Pull Contest and 4-H & FFA Quizbowl, 9:00 p.m. - Fair closes for the day.