Texas County COVID-19 Situation Update

As of end-of-day Thursday April 9th, according to Texas County Emergency Management, Texas County has:

4 positive

38 negative

8 pending

The state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, has:

1,684 positive

1,519 negative

80 deaths

Nationally, according to the CDC, there are:

427,460 cases

14,696 deaths

According to the World Meters coronavirus tracker, 26,050 individuals have recovered in the US.

As we continue to battle this pandemic, please take caution by practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently, and avoiding contact with those outside your immediate household except when necessary. The surgeon general, Jerome Adams, said earlier this week that he sees a "light at the end of this tunnel". However, we must continue to be vigilant in our fight against the pandemic in order to see that come to fruition.