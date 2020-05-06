Texas County Confirms 22 New Positive COVID-19 Tests, Becomes ‘Hot Spot’ in State

By Miranda Gilbert

Emergency Management PIO

Texas County is now recognized by Oklahoma Emergency Management and the Oklahoma State Department of Health as having a COVID-19 community outbreak. Officials are working to secure additional testing measures to be implemented next week which will help identify who has the virus and assess strategic ways to help slow the community spread.

Officials confirmed 22 more positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, May 6. The new positive results are for 21 Guymon residents and one Hooker resident. Of all 274 confirmed county cases, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 107 recovered in Texas County. Residents are strongly encouraged to remain home and practice social distancing at this time.

OSDH reports three Texas County deaths. They are for a male in the 50-64 age group, a 28-year-old male, and a female in the 65 and older age group. None of these deaths include the Goodwell resident originally recorded in the county and later moved to Oklahoma County records.

OSDH is not reporting hospitalizations for our county COVID-19 cases.

An investigation into any positive result is standard and all persons in close contact with the person will be notified by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and advised of quarantine and testing procedure. No other details in these cases were released.

The COVID-19 case counts in each Texas County town with positives include:

Guymon, 203;

Hooker, 48;

Tyrone, 9;

Optima, 3;

Goodwell, 3;

Texhoma, 6

All residents are encouraged to execute safety guidelines as advised by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and stay safe at home. If leaving the home for a necessary trip, wear a face covering. Avoid touching your face. Always wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water when returning home, and again after you put away groceries.

Residents should seek testing when experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. The three main symptoms include a fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, but not all of these are always present. Those experiencing symptoms are advised to self-quarantine and monitor symptoms daily.

Drive-through testing is offered for FREE by the Texas County Health Department Monday through Thursday for individuals with at least one COVID-19 symptom present, but an appointment is required. Appointments are available by calling TCHD at 580-338-8544. Additional testing is offered by Specialty Clinics of St. Anne's, International Medicine, Xpress Urgent Care, and Memorial Hospital of Texas County.