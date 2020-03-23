Texas County Case Updates for COVID-19

Local physician, Manny Barias, continues to update the community on where it stands in this coronavirus pandemic.

As of now, 11 total tests have been given in Texas County, 4 have come back negative, and 7 are pending. Community clinics as well as the hospital are able to test.

If you believe you have been exposed and are exhibiting symptoms, call beforehand so the healthcare professionals can prepare for you.

For guidelines to follow please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html