Texas County Burn Ban renewed

The Texas County Board of Commissioners hereby proclaims that extreme fire danger exists in Texas County.

It is hereby unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop, or other wild lands, or to build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn trash or other material that may cause a wildfire.

Exceptions and their appropriate precautionary measures are as follows:

-For equipment related to road construction projects:

Equipment which uses propane or other controlled burners is typically regarded as safe; however, it would be prudent to have a water pumper standby anytime this equipment is used near a grassy right-of-way.

-Welding/cutting torch/grinding activities:

1. When conducted over a non-combustible surface of at least 10 feet by 10 feet and when welding blankets or screens are used to cover flammable vegetation; AND

2. Wind speeds are less than 20 mph; AND

3. A fire watch other than the welder is posted at the welding/cutting torch site with pressurized water or a fire extinguisher.

-Campfires and outdoor cooking:

Outdoor campfires/bonfires are prohibited. LPG and natural gas grills and charcoal-fired cooking outside in a grilling receptacle are permitted provided that the activity is conducted over a non-flammable surface and at least five feet from flammable vegetation.

Any person convicted of violating this resolution shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be subject to a fine of not more than $500; imprisonment for not more than one year; or both fine and imprisonment.

This resolution is effective immediately for a period of 14 days from today (March 23).