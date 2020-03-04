Texas County Burn Ban renewed

As of Monday, March 2, the Texas County Board of Commissioners has extended the county-wide burn ban for a period not to exceed 14 days. Effective immediately, the burn ban prohibits setting fire to forestry, grass, crops or other wildlands; building campfires or bonfires; and burning trash or other materials that may cause a wildland fire. All outdoor burning currently in progress, including controlled burns which have occurred prior to the passage of this resolution and are currently ongoing, must be immediately extinguished.

Exceptions are as follows:

-For equipment related to road construction projects:

Equipment using propane or other controlled type burners is generally regarded as safe but will be required to have a water pump on standby at any time the equipment is used near a grassy right-of-way.

-Welding/cutting torch/grinding activities:

When, conducted over a surface ofat least 10 feet by 10 feet and

When welding blankets or screens are used to cover flammable vegetation, and;

1) wind speeds are less than 20 m.p.h., and;

2) a fire watch, other than the welder, is posted at the welding/cutting torch site with pressurized water or a fire extinguisher.

-Campers and outdoor cooking:

outdoor campfires and bonfires are prohibited. LPG and charcoal-fired cooking outside in a grilling receptacle are permitted, as long as the activity is conducted over a non-flammable surface and at least five feet from flammable vegetation.