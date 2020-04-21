Texas County Burn Ban lifted

During the weekly Board of County Commissioners meeting yesterday (April 20), the Texas County Burn Ban was lifted.

The County Commissioners will reevaluate conditions next Monday (April 27) to determine if the burn ban will be reinstated.

For now, burning is permitted. Land owners and those in the rural county still need to be extremely careful when burning. Please notify the Guymon Fire Department at 580-338-5536 before burning. The Guymon Fire Department will then notify the appropriate agencies.