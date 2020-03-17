Texas County Burn Ban cancelled
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
GUYMON, OK
As of Monday, March 16, the Texas County Board of Commissioners has cancelled the County Burn Ban.
The Board has proclaimed, under the verification of the County's fire chiefs, that extreme fire danger no longer exists in Texas County.
Conditions will continue to be monitored. If the need arises, the County Burn Ban will be reinstated at a meeting called by the Board of County Commissioners.
