TCEC seeks public’s help to identify vandals: Shotgun damage created a major safety hazard and will cost thousands

Special to the GDH

Sometime in the early morning hours of December 8, vandals drove down a country road north of Guymon with a shotgun, pulling the trigger to shoot more than 10 meters and other electric equipment.

The cooperative asks anyone with information about the vandalism to call a local law enforcement agency or TCEC at 580.652.2418.

Thousands to repair

The damage will cost the cooperative thousands of dollars to repair. That is a cost shared by everyone who pays an electric bill. The vandals also caused a power outage and created a safety hazard for people and livestock. They also created the possibility of a grassfire or explosion from damaged equipment that was still energized.

TCEC is committed to delivering safe, reliable and affordable power to its members. The vandalism has been reported to the Texas County Sheriff’s office and is being investigated.

How you can help

If you see damaged electrical equipment or someone acting suspiciously around such equipment, please call local law enforcement or TCEC at 580.652.2418 immediately. But first, be safe and stay away from the equipment in question.

Every TCEC member with an electric bill is a victim of this vandalism. Help make it stop by making a phone call if you have any information on these acts.