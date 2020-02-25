Take your tractor to work day

TEXHOMA – Thursday, Feb. 20 was “Drive Your Tractor to School Day” at Texhoma High School. That snowy morning, the students put on a quick parade near the school before with tractors, cattle trucks and other farm rigs.

Wyatt and Olivia Merry, two Texhoma FFA students, put the event together as a new way to celebrate FFA Week and to promote the importance of agri- culture in the community. Faculty supported the idea, saying it was a great way to incorporate some fun into the students’ education. Additionally, school administration and FFA students hoped the day would create unique memories on which everyone could reminisce in the future. The eccentric display attracted the attention of Chief Meteorologist Dave Oliver at News Channel 10 in Amarillo, Texas.

“Doppler Dave” Oliver visited the school to participate in the event and show his support for the creative students and their FFA Week tribute. The experience was aired on News Channel 10 in a “Good News with Doppler Dave” segment which can be found on the station’s website: NewsChannel10.com.