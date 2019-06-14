Summer Movie Night Saturday, June 15

First Movie Night is Saturday, June 15 at Nash Park (behind the YMCA) Join the fun and come watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse! If the weather is bad, the event will be moved to the Texas County Activity Center at 7:30 p.m., where you are still welcome to bring a lawn chair and blanket. If you have any questions, please call Marisa at 580-338-3396.

About the event: The City of Guymon, in partnership with PTCI, TCEC, Seaboard Foods, Texas County YMCA and the Panhandle Counseling & Health Center (PCHC) have teamed up to sponsor Three (3) Free Summer Movie Nights.

The three movie dates and their respective themes are:

June 15 - Superhero Night - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,

July 19 - Hawaiian Luau - Moana,

August 30 - Family Night - Despicable Me III

Located behind the Guymon library, bring your blankets and chairs for these fun city evenings. The summer movie series will feature the following:

• 23’ outdoor inflatable screen

• State-of-the-art sound system

• High definition projector

• Food trucks, food vendors

• Snow-cones, corn hole, and other activities

• Face painting

• Costumes are encouraged for everyone for every movie

• Begins 10 minutes after sunset

• Music before and after the movie

• Inflatable bounce house

and much more.

Movies will start approximately 10 minutes past sunset but come out early and spread your blanket and chairs, have dinner, play frisbee, corn hole, toss a ball around, walk/bike the path, get your face painted and spend the evening with us. The YMCA will be open to provide alternative activities and for the public’s bathroom use. No pets, no glass and no alcohol are allowed

With more information to come, this free community event will bring young and old to enjoy our beautiful Cross Park. Contact Marisa Gonzalez at (580)-338-3396 or for vendor and more information.