State marching band competition rescheduled

The Guymon High School Pride of the Panhandle marching band was scheduled to set off yesterday to head to state competition to represent the school district, Guymon community and the panhandle. The Guymon High School Tigers football team, Guymon Fire Department and some parents had planned to meet at the high school for a sendoff for competition in Yukon.

The rescheduling will have bands meeting in Yukon next week. The sendoff has been rescheduled in response to this. Everyone is invited to head out to the high school on Nov. 4 at 12 p.m. to send off our Guymon musicians as they head out.