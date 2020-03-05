State berth on the line for Hooker, Friday night

Notes: A win sends Hooker to the 2A state tournament for the third consecutive year under 3rd-year coach and alumnus, Todd Kerr ... the Huskies are a bit of a surprise, after falling to Pawnee 72-56 in the regular-season finale, Pawhuska downed Caney Valley and Nowata to win the district championship, beat Preston 77-29 in the regional semifinals, then upset Pawnee 61-59 to win the regional title ... all Hooker games will be broadcast on the Hooker Bulldog Network

What’s Next? The winner advances to the Class 2A State Tournament next week in Oklahoma City and the loser plays for the Area Consolation title and state tournament berth, Saturday night.