Sox of Love warms the feet, heart of Texas Co residents. Over 1,500 pairs collected

On Sunday afternoon, a room full of volunteers separated, packaged and placed notes of encouragement with 1,500 pairs of socks - meeting its sock donation goal. The organization also received a $500 donation - $250 from DCP and a matched donation of $250 from Charles White State Farm Insurance.

The socks have been prepared to give to those who need them, and with Omondi’s direction, will remain in Texas County. Men’s, women’s and children’s socks all sorted. Volunteers organized at designated tables for each size of sock and got to work over a span of two hours to whittle down mountains of the donated footwear. The socks will go to Oaks of Mamre for those seeking shelter while trying to find a home, Heritage Community for senior citizens on fixed incomes, and Panhandle Services for Children to go to the little ones headed to homes with little more than the clothes they arrived in.

The tradition is expected to continue, with donations being accepted at Brown & Associates Insurance and Charles White State Farm Insurance. Both businesses took on the task this year to collect brand new sock donations. All donations made to Sox of Love are tax deductible.

For more information on Sox of Love, visit soxoflove.org.