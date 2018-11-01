Southwest Medical Center of Liberal, Kansas and Memorial Hospital of Texas County in Guymon, Oklahoma Work Together to Continue Obstetrics and Gynecology services clinic to the local community of Guymon

Southwest Medical Center and Memorial Hospital of Texas County have announced plans for Southwest Medical Center to begin providing clinic services for OB/GYN patients in the Guymon community. Clinic services will continue under a new name on November 12.

Southwest Medical Center, a regional medical center in Liberal, Kansas, has coordinated with MHTC, for the transition of providers at the High Plains OB Clinic to continue Obstetrical and Gynecological services at the 421 Medical Drive location. The new clinic name will be the Women’s Specialty Care Center of Guymon.

Southwest Medical Center will be employing Nicholas Viyuoh, M.D. and Megan Furnish, CNM, in order to keep quality care close to home for women and families living in the Oklahoma Panhandle. Patients will be able to continue seeing these community providers at their clinic appointments in Guymon. Patients will also have the option of continued use of MHTC for outpatient services such as lab, ultrasound, other radiological studies and ancillary services as needed for ongoing care. In addition to providing clinic services, arrangements are being made for Dr. Viyuoh to perform OB deliveries and surgical services at Southwest Medical Center in the near future.

“As a regional medical center, we are here to provide comprehensive services and excellent care to our patients through all stages of their lives,” Southwest Medical Center President and CEO, Bill Ermann, said. “It has always been our mission as a county-owned hospital to be a good neighbor to communities in our area. We are privileged to work with Dr. Viyuoh, Megan Furnish, and the MHTC leadership team to continue providing essential services to the Guymon community.”

“MHTC staff and administration are proud to continue providing for the healthcare needs of our community and region. In joining with Southwest Medical Center and other future networking relationships, MHTC will continue providing necessary services to our local community,” States Doug Swim, CEO, SRP Guymon, LLC. “MHTC is continuing on, now and long into the future. Hospital staff and administration are here to reassure the local community, MHTC is staying right here and we will continue to grow and develop the services available to the local citizens through working relationships such as this and more to come in the future.”

Patients will be able to continue scheduling appointments with Dr. Viyuoh and Megan Furnish, CNM. Southwest Medical Center’s new Women’s Specialty Care Center of Guymon accepts new patients and most major insurances, including: Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Medicare, and Oklahoma and Kansas Medicaid. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For more information about services, or to make an appointment at the new Women’s Specialty Care Center of Guymon, call (580) 338-3135 or visit 421 Medical Drive in Guymon.