Softball sendoff set for Tuesday

The Guymon High School softball team will have a regional sendoff on Tuesday beginning at 2 p.m. The team bus will leave the high school at 2 p.m., turn south on Main Street, left on 15th to North Park Elementary school for a stop. The team will then head to Academy Elementary School for a stop.

The team will leave Academy and head out of town on Highway 3 past Prairie Elementary School.

The Lady Tigers will play in the 5A regionals Wednesday and Thursday at Piedmont High School.