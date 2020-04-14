Sixth COVID-19 case, second death confirmed in Texas County
By:
Kaley Conner
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
GUYMON, OK
The sixth positive COVID-19 case in Texas County was confirmed today, April 14. The positive result was for a 28-year-old male resident of Guymon. He passed away Saturday, April 11, and is also counted as the second COVID-19 related death in Texas County. No further details regarding the case were released.
Source: Miranda Gilbert, Texas County Emergency Management Public Information Officer
