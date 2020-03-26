Show your thanks with Hearts for Healthcare Workers

During this difficult time dealing with COVID-19, many are looking for ways to stay positive, such as those participating in the Hearts for Healthcare Workers Project. Started by Tanya Russell, the wife of an ER physician, the Hearts Project is a way for everyone to show appreciation to doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are leaving their homes and reporting to work everyday.

Anyone, adults and children alike, can participate. To show your thanks, craft a heart from paper (or anything else you can think of) and hang it on your front door. Healthcare workers in your neighborhood will be able to see your displays of appreciation while traveling to and from work. Get creative, Guymon--we want to show off your hearts!

Send your Hearts for Healthcare Workers photos to: editor@guymondailyherald.com. We'll include your photos in the paper.