Shooting reported in Guymon; more details to come

A shooting was reported to have taken place at the 200 block of NE Highway 54 in Guymon on Friday night.

Following law enforcement response, 21-year-old Abraham Delgado of Kermit, Texas was arrested on charges of firearm while Intoxicated, reckless discharge of firearm while intoxicated, assault and battery with deadly weapon, felony pointing of firearm, reckless conduct with firearm, obstructing an officer, and disorderly conduct.

26-year-old Peter Corral of Guymon was also arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Further details will be reported once they become available.