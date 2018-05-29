Shawnee Tribe, Global Gaming Solutions break ground on Golden Mesa Casino

GUYMON, Oklahoma — The Shawnee Tribe, in partnership with the Chickasaw Nation and Global Gaming Solutions, will break ground on Golden Mesa Casino, a 42,000-square-foot, high-quality casino entertainment center, located on 107 acres southwest of Guymon. Shawnee Chief Ron Sparkman and Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby are scheduled to speak at the groundbreaking, expressing their support of the center and the increased tourism, quality jobs and new caliber of entertainment it will bring to the Oklahoma Panhandle. Named to honor the natural beauty of the region, the Golden Mesa Casino is expected to have an annual economic impact of nearly $33.8 million. Dan Boren, president of corporate development for the Chickasaw Nation, will emcee the event.

What: Groundbreaking for Golden Mesa Casino

When: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Golden Mesa Casino, State Highway 54, Guymon, OK. 73942

Parking provided on site