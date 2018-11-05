Services to still be offered with MHTC

Following closing labor and delivery and an announcement on a partnership between Memorial Hospital of Texas County in Guymon and Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas for gynecology and obstetrics services, CEO Doug Swim took time to offer further commentary and reassurances that the hospital will remain open, to include inpatient and outpatient services.

Last week, information on what is taking place at the hospital and what the plan is to keep the doors open was presented during a PREDCI board meeting. While PREDCI keeps its meetings closed, the information to be discussed was made available to the Guymon Daily Herald, including the number of births the hospital saw between 2011 and 2018. The drop went from 346 births in 2011 to 189 births this year, with a steady drop in numbers shown over that span of time.

“We are here for the long term. The ER is staying open, all of med-surg is staying open, all of surgery is staying open, all of our outpatient services is staying open so we are able to continue with all the rest of the services. Now we’re going to be able to turn around and start to do growth and development with more outpatient services, more provider services and start to build up the stronger inpatient services,” Swim said.

Swim also offered some insight into the community town hall meetings taking place next week.

The MHTC town hall meeting takes place for the public on Nov. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ambassador Restaurant at 1909 U.S. Highway 64 in Guymon.

Swim also spoke more about the decision to cut the OB, and plans for moving forward.