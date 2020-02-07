Second TIF district for Seaboard to implement $100 million plant expansion

GUYMON – The City of Guymon made his- tory 25 years ago as the first city in Oklahoma to issue a Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district. In December 2019, the Guymon City Council issued a sec- ond TIF district for Seaboard Corporation and approved a new Seaboard Expansion Economic Development Agreement for an additional plant expansion. The improvements will include approximately $20 million in prop- erty improvements and $80 million in personal property capital invest- ments at the plant. Construction of the capital expansion will commence this year in three separate phases.

