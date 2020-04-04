Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Texas County Saturday morning
By:
Shayanne Martin
Saturday, April 4, 2020
GUYMON, OK
Texas County Emergency Management announced Saturday morning that there has now been a second positive for COVID-19 in Texas County. It was stated that the sample was taken on March 18th, 2020. There will be an investigation to follow.
If you are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, seek screening/testing. The three main symptoms are cough, shortness of breath and fever.
Please continue to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus in our community.
